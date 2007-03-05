Choosing Our Future

It's no secret that American's are consumers. We buy, buy, buy without thinking about the long-term consequences on ecology. But local businesses can be the starting point for building an economy that can survive and carry us into the future.

It's easy to look at powerful corporations and feel powerless to change anything as an individual. But Democracy's strength counts on the people who feel empowered at a local level. A strong economy is one of the cornerstones of that empowerment. When we're able to create local jobs we have more power to choose the kind of culture and lifestyle we want.

Local businesses that employ ordinary people are the touchstone of a solid future economy that will carry ourselves, our environment and our democracy into a more abundant tomorrow.