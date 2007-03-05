Local Business Boosts the Economy

Locally owned businesses are vital in creating an economy that helps people meet their basic needs. Shopping local can even help stamp out poverty.

Each time you spend a dollar locally it generates a dollar's worth of local employment. If the same dollar is spent locally again and again, it generates several dollars worth of employment. But if you spend your dollars at a big chain then the money leaves our area and we don't get as much of a benefit from it.

When many folks spend their money in Southwest Louisiana, then the money generates a lot of local employment without inflationary pressure. Creating a greater need for local employment dramatically cuts down on families struggling to make ends meet.