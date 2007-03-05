Local Business People are Local Leaders

When wealth and power is concentrated among huge corporations it doesn't empower ordinary people. It takes initiative and ambition to start a local business and many times business owners channel even more energy into local organizations in their off hours.
America's foundation was built on the strength of small, locally owned businesses. Monopolies did not build our country, instead it was built by the ordinary merchants, farmers, manufacturers and consumers.
Democracy thrives when people invest in resources that bring people together to socialize and vote on what they believe in.
