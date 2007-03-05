Quality of Life in SWLA

The positive contribution that local business people make to the quality of life in Southwest Louisiana can be seen everywhere. When the local tax base grows because of new local jobs, the effects range from improved parks to better schools.

No federal government program is going to care as much about our community as the business men and women who live in the same city as you do. Often you'll find a local business person volunteering their time and money to benefit local organizations. They're not just making money they're investing in the local quality of life.