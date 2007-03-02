CPSO Arrests Man For Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

March 2, 2007

Reported by Marty Briggs

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested Marcus Anthony Simien, 18, of Lake Charles, for having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old female on numerous occasions between February 1st and 28th.

Simien confirmed 2 incidents of sexual intercourse with the juvenile. Simien is charged with 2 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Friday on a $40,000 bond.