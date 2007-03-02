Vermilion Parish School Board Approves Breath Test Measure

March 2, 2007

In an attempt to curb drinking at school functions and the serious consequences that could occur, the Vermilion Parish School Board passed a new policy mandating breath alcohol testing at some school dances.

Parish high school principals agreed the policy was a good idea and would give school administrators and teachers the ability to keep dances safe. The new policy mandates breath alcohol testing at all parish high school proms, homecoming dances and Sadie Hawkins dances. It also allows for testing at other dances at the discretion of the school administrations if problems are arising at a particular school.

According to Gueydan High School Principal Luddy Herpin, who spoke on behalf of the principals, the move is welcomed as an effective new tool to keep students safe.

Vermilion Parish School Board Superintendent, Randy Schexnayder, tells 7News reporter Britney Glaser that the measure was passed unanimously at the Vermilion Parish School Board meeting.