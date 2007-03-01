Pastorek Chosen as New Louisiana Schools Superintendent

March 1, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Paul Pastorek, a former member of the state education board, was selected today to be Louisiana's new superintendent of schools.
A lawyer and former general counsel for NASA, Pastorek will take the helm of the Louisiana Department of Education later this month. He replaces Cecil Picard, who died in February after a decade as superintendent.
The 52-year-old Pastorek served for eight years as one of former Governor Mike Foster's appointees to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and was one of the chief architects of the state's accountability and high-stakes testing programs for public schools.
BESE voted 10-to-1 to appoint Pastorek as schools' chief, then gave him a unanimous motion of support. Terms of his contract were under negotiation and would be voted on by the full board likely next month.
