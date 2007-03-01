Stabbing suspect caught with knife

March 1, 2006

Reported by KPLC Staff

Lake Charles police are investigating a stabbing that occurred yesterday February 28th at 5pm. Police received a call to the intersection of 1st avenue and O'Brian street and found the 47 year old victim who had been stabbed once in the neck.

The suspect, 44 year old Cornell Mitchell was still at the scene when police arrived and he was still holding the knife. Police ordered Mitchell to drop the knife and he complied.

Mitchell was arrested at the scene without incident. The victim, Terry Lubin was transported to Lake Charles Memorial hospital where he remains in critical condition. Mitchell was booked into the parish jail for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Cpl's Jason Schnake and John Thacker and Detective Mark McCullough are leading the investigation.