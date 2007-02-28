Arrest Made in Deadly Drive-by Shooting

February 28, 2007

Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

"My sister called me and said get over here and I hurried up and came and this is what I see when I got here," says Victoria Smith.

Her neighbor, 27-year-old Marcus Mayo, lay dead in the street, "and this neighborhood is shaken up behind this right now," says Smith.

Smith says she had seen her friend just days before his untimely death.

"Laughing, he talked with me and I just can't believe I'm looking at him right now."

Brice Joseph says, "I've been knowing him for a years and I don't know who would have done something like this."

But residents say Wednesday's shooting was not the first sign of trouble in their once quiet community.

"No, it isn't," says Helen Duplechain, "there's a lot of traffic that goes on in this neighborhood and a lot of different kind of people that comes into the neighborhood."

A neighborhood Duplechain has called home for the past 50 years.

Duplechain says, "when I woke up my son had already got up and taken a shower and gone to the I-Hop and had a breakfast and when he got back he woke me up and told me mama Marcus is dead in the street so they shot him during the daytime."

Leaving the community shrouded in grief.

"I've known him his entire life. This is a young man who didn't deserve what happened to him. He was living with his grandparents and taking care of his two sick grandparents who had raised him and he didn't deserve this kind of death."

Smith says, "I just want to tell his family that we're sorry for their loss and they're not the only ones that loved him. He's got friends that loved him too and I'm one of them."

Around 5:00pm Wednesday evening, Lake Charles Police say they arrested 19 year old Shannon Bertrand. Bertrand is being charged with first degree murder.