Fatal Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

February 28, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. near the intersection of Commercial Street and North Lincoln.

The victim is 27-year-old Marcus Mayo of Lake Charles. Sergeant Mark Kraus of the LCPD says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 491-1311.