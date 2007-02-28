Leading Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leading Lake Charles

February 28, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Rodney Geyen, born in Lake Charles, is a 1965 graduate of Grambling State University. After earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, Geyen received a Master's plus 30 hours in administration and supervision and has worked in the field of education for 41 years.

In April of 1997, Geyen was elected to the Lake Charles City Council to represent District C, and became President of the Council in 1999. In 2000, he served as interim mayor of Lake Charles for four and a half months, after former Mayor Willie Mount won the state senate seat. This made him the first black mayor of the city.

Geyen says, "I just encourage our citizens to continue to reflect upon those people that have done great services to our city, whether they are black, white, or whatever. We're in the midst of developing our city, redeveloping our city, and giving it a new facelift and we just need the support of everyone as we move on towards a new horizon for Lake Charles."

During an interview with 7news, he told us about his plans to run for a state office, District 34 State Representative.

"I'll be running for state representative in October, and hopefully I can accomplish that goal and move on and do some bigger and better things for our city, and our parish, and our state."

 

