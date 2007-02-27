Search Underway for New Athletic Director

February 27, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

The search for a new director of athletics for McNeese State University is underway, according to McNeese President, Dr. Robert Hebert. Athletics Director Sonny Watkins announced today that he will retire from the university on June 30.

"The search committee will include appropriate members of the faculty and staff and a representative from the McNeese Athletic Foundation," Hebert said.

Dr. Rosemary Gray, McNeeese vice president of equity and special services, will guide the search committee in a non-voting capacity. According to Candace Townsend, McNeese director of public information and communications, "Dr. Gray will ensure that the university hiring procedures and applicable state policies are followed during the search process." Gray is also the Title IX officer at McNeese.

"We will be looking for an individual with experience in athletic administration at the institutional or conference level. The candidate should also demonstrate competency and success in the area of external affairs such as public relations, marketing and fundraising. The athletics director must interact with the faculty and staff as well as the community,"

Hebert said.

Bachelor's and master's degrees, preferably in the area of sports administration, will be required.

Additional details on the search committee and search process will be announced later this week Townsend said.