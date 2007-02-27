Pegues Breaks His Silence - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pegues Breaks His Silence

February 27, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Daniel Pegues is the accused trigger-man behind January's shooting death of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy, Alan Inzer.  Although Pegues has been tight-lipped regarding the story so far, today he broke his silence.

It was shortly after 7:00 a.m. that Pegues was transported from the Sulphur City Jail to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for a 72-hour right to counsel hearing.  KPLC's Rhonda Kitchens was at the center and asked Pegues if he had anything to say.  "Yeah," says Pegues, "I'm being treated like a dog inside the Sulphur Jail."

The case is expected to go before a grand jury in March.  Kerry Cuccia of New Orleans will hold first seat in Pegues's defense.

