Pegues Breaks His Silence

February 27, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Daniel Pegues is the accused trigger-man behind January's shooting death of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy, Alan Inzer. Although Pegues has been tight-lipped regarding the story so far, today he broke his silence.

It was shortly after 7:00 a.m. that Pegues was transported from the Sulphur City Jail to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for a 72-hour right to counsel hearing. KPLC's Rhonda Kitchens was at the center and asked Pegues if he had anything to say. "Yeah," says Pegues, "I'm being treated like a dog inside the Sulphur Jail."

The case is expected to go before a grand jury in March. Kerry Cuccia of New Orleans will hold first seat in Pegues's defense.