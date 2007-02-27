What's Next For Louisiana?

February 26, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

It is the plan that is aimed to make costal Louisiana stronger, safer, and better prepared for future hurricanes. We are talking about Louisiana Speaks, a program that has been in the works since Hurricanes Rita and Katrina did so much damage. While some areas look more or less back to normal in the wake of back to back storms, the future of the Bayou State is still uncertain.

Problems with storm safety, infrastructure, education, and housing are still major problems for the Bayou State. According to authorities with the Louisiana Long Term Recovery Authority their is an answer. LRA Chairman Norman Francis said, "We need the people who live in these areas, who work in these areas, who know what works and does not work." The average Southwest Louisiana citizen has the chance to weight in on the recovery issue.

If you would like to give your option on how the rebuilding process should go, you can Tuesday night. A public meeting is being held Tuesday night at the L'auberge du Lac hotel and casino in Lake Charles. The meeting begins at 5:30 PM.