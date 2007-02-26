Judge Throws Out Case Against La Ag Commissioner - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Judge Throws Out Case Against La Ag Commissioner

February 26, 2007
Reported by Associated Press

A state judge threw out all remaining criminal charges against Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Bob Odom today just as jury selection was to have begun in a case that has dragged on for more than four years.

The move by Judge Don Johnson could signal the end of a case that started with a 21-count indictment in August 2002. Prosecutors objected to Johnson's dismissal but didn't say whether they would appeal his decision.

Odom declared victory, and his lawyers said they believed the case was dead. The seven-term agriculture commissioner broke into tears when Johnson tossed out the remaining charges and hugged his wife and other family members while supporters broke into applause in the courtroom.

Odom - a 71-year-old powerhouse in the state Democratic Party - faced six criminal charges when the day began, including two money laundering counts, one theft count and three bribery charges.

Johnson threw out the money laundering counts Monday morning. Prosecutors said they expected a trial delay so they could appeal his ruling. Johnson refused a delay. Then, when prosecutors said they would not proceed this afternoon, Johnson threw out the four remaining counts.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly