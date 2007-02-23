Pegues back in Louisiana

February 23, 2007

By Theresa Schmidt

The man suspected of killing Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer returned to Lake Charles around 12:30am Saturday Morning.

Pegues was brought to the Calcasieu jail for processing but since he's accused of killing a Calcasieu deputy he'll actually be housed in the Sulphur jail. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says that's to guard against any false allegations concerning Pegues' treatment in jail. "I'm certain that no deputy would do any harm to any of these people. I feel comfortable with that but the other side, if one of them was to do something to himself, I want to make sure that we don't get accused of letting that happen. That is why we try to make sure that we eliminate those possibilities if we can. I have a lot of confidence in the Sulphur jail. They've housed prisoners for us before."

Due to the nature of the charges pending against him, Pegues will be closely monitored for his own safety by jail staff and treated as a high-risk inmate. This means he will be housed by himself in a cell, physically separate from the rest of the jail population.

Pegues' extradition hearing was in Louisville, Kentucky Friday morning and went just as prosecutors had hoped.

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier and Chief Felony Prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth have arrived back from Louisville where authorities have been holding Pegues-- Pegues is believed to be the shooter in the killing of Inzer, but because he refused to come back to Louisiana voluntarily, an extradition hearing was held. DeRosier says the judge in Kentucky agreed Pegues should be sent back to Louisiana. "The defendant entered the courtroom, he refused to give any statements, he refused to acknowledge his name and would not give the judge any information relative to his case. He was identified as the proper defendant. The judge informed him of the governor's warrant for his extradition and he chose to make no statements through counsel or otherwise and the end result was that the judge ordered him to return to Louisiana."

Four other men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Alan Inzer. Two are booked for second degree murder and two others for accessory after the fact. Three are in jail while one has bonded out.

The case against Pegues is expected to be presented to a Calcasieu grand jury in March.