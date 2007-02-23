Louisville Man Extradited to Louisiana on Murder Charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisville Man Extradited to Louisiana on Murder Charge

February 23, 2007
Reported by Associated Press 

A 29-year-old Louisville man was ordered today to return to Louisiana to face charges in the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy.

Daniel Lerue Pegues was wanted for his alleged role in the death of a deputy in southwest Louisiana.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer died early January 25th while chasing suspected armed robbers in Lake Charles.  Inzer started the chase after seeing a group of men acting suspiciously in front of an abandoned building, authorities said.  Inzer chased the men in his car, then on foot before being shot, authorities said.

Bill Patteson, a spokesman for the Jefferson County attorney's office, said a governor's warrant for the extradition of Pegues was executed this morning.  Patteson says prosecutors and sheriff's deputies from Calcasieu Parish took custody of Pegues to transport him.

Two other men are charged with second-degree murder.  A third man was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

