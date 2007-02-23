Ordained in History

February 23, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Born in Lake Charles in 1916, Bishop H. R. Perry was ordained a priest for the Society of the Divine World in 1944.

He was one of only 18 black priests in the U.S. In 1958, he became the first African American superior of a major religious order here, in the united states.

KPLC celebrates Bishop H. R. Perry for today's Moment in Black History.