Leaving His Mark

February 22, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Elcie Guillory was born in Opelousas, but has lived in Lake Charles for more than 50 years. He earned his GED from Washington High School and then attended McNeese State University.

After working at gulf states for 37 years, Guillory decided to retire and run for police jury.

After serving as a police juror from 1975 to 1993, Guillory was elected to represent his district in the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

As a state representative, he has been involved with many projects, including the start of the multi-purpose center in north Lake Charles.

After being involved in politics for 31 years, Guillory has once again decided that it is time for him to retire.

He has this advice to give to his future successor.

"Work hard, be dedicated, and remember people are the one's that you need to always remember. They have elected you. You need to work and show the people that you are concerned for their well-being."

Guillory has received many honors and awards during his political career, and now has one more to add to his collection.

KPLC celebrates State Representative Elcie Guillory for today's Moment in Black History.