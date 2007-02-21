Help Me Rhonda: Update of Life-Saving Proportions - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Help Me Rhonda: Update of Life-Saving Proportions

February 21, 2007
Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

Adam Carey says, "I'm on the verge of diabetes, i've got high blood pressure, sleep apnea, severe back pain, severe knee pain and then when you go to stores and kids say look at the fat guy, it just really hurts you."

Leaving Carey in a depression, he says, few were willing to acknowledge.

"They didn't take the time, like you did Rhonda, to reach out and help me. They just hung up the phone and said oh well I can't help you and it was just heartbreaking."

Carey, weighing in at 600 pounds, was unable to work, had no health insurance, and a family history of early deaths due to obesity.

Carey says, "I'm at the point where they died."

Its been two years since our first meeting. After hours of searching for a solution we realized our best hope was the Department of Health and Hospitals. Through the process Carey learned of other programs available to help those in need.

"They've got a program called the Pickle Act that will help you out to pay for past due medical expenses and so forth until you are approved for medicare."

While every bit helps, Carey says nothing compares to learning he was approved for medicare and it would cover the cost of his weight loss surgery.

"If it wouldn't have been for you Rhonda, I probably wouldn't have been here today."

Grateful for the second chance at life, Carey now plans for a long and healthy future.

"The main change I want is to be able to go back to work."

A goal he once only dreamed of realizing. 

Carey was scheduled for gastric bypass last month but due to a bleeding ulcer the surgery was postponed until possibly March.

 

