A Star on the Field

February 21, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Charlie Joiner attended W.O. Boston High School in Lake Charles. After finishing his college career at Grambling in 1968, he played 18 NFL seasons, the most by any wide receiver in league history.

In that time, he played for the Houston Oilers until 1972, for the Cincinnati Bengals until 1976, and then finished his career wit the San Diego Chargers. He retired in 1986, at age 39, making him the oldest receiver ever to play in the NFL.

In 1996, Joiner was elected in to the pro football Hall of Fame. San Francisco 49ers coaching great Bill Walsh described Joiner as "the most intelligent, the smartest, the most calculating receiver the game has ever known.

KPLC celebrates NFL hall-of-famer Charlie Joiner for today's Moment in Black History.