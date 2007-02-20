Mayor Randy Roach leads the red hat parade

February 20, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

The colors of Mardi Gras are purple, green and gold, but a sea of red and violet rolled down the street for today's Red Hat Parade.

Red Hat Society ladies traveled from five parishes to participate in the parade at 11am this morning. Society members are women over 50 who wear red hats and purple clothes. Today, women of all ages wearing pink and lavendar joined the society ladies in the revelry.

Meanwhile folks from, Sioux City, Iowa, let the good times roll at their Fat Tuesday block party. This is the 10th year, revelers have come down to Lake Charles to host a block party chock full of food and family fun.

