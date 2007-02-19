Royal Gala 2007 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Royal Gala 2007

February 19, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson  

Mardi Gras 2007 is in full swing.   That was made clear Monday night at the Lake Charles Civic Center that hosted the annual Royal Gala.   This event is the one night that all the local Mardi Gras Royalty gathers in one place.

You never know who or what you are going to see back stage at the Royal Gala.   No matter how very different folks may look, they seem to all agree on one thing.   Joyce Stout said, "You are going to get lots of fun.    We started parting last year and we have not stopped.   We have just been waiting on everyone that did not come last year to show up this year."

The fun of the Royal Gala comes after months of hard work trying to perfect the ultimate Mardi Gras costume.  This is an effort that is most appreciated by the crowds that turn out to view the pageantry.  The festivities of Mardi Gras 2007 will not peek until the big Fat Tuesday parties kick off.  

The Red Hat Parade will start at 11:00 A.M. and the huge Krewe of Krewes' Parade will kick off at 5:30 P.M.   Both parades will follow the modified parade route.  For more information on all of Fat Tuesday's events, look for the Mardi Gras icon on KPLCTV.COM.     

