A game of dominos leads to shooting

February 19, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff
An argument over a game of dominos led to a shooting that has left a Lake Charles man in critical condition.
Lake Charles police were conducting a routine foot patrol last night around 6 o'clock when they heard several shots fired at 1821 Mill St.
Police ran to the scene where they found two armed men. 65 year old Edward Charles Morris is accused of shooting 61 year old Johnny Levings several times after Levings stepped in to defuse an argument.
Morris was arrested for attempted 2nd Degree Murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
41 year old Christopher Banks was issued a misdemeanor summons for discharging his firearm several times in the air hoping to stop the argument.
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>