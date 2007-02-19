A game of dominos leads to shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A game of dominos leads to shooting

February 19, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

   An argument over a game of dominos led to a shooting that has left a Lake Charles man in critical condition.

   Lake Charles police were conducting a routine foot patrol last night around 6 o'clock when they heard several shots fired at 1821 Mill St.

   Police ran to the scene where they found two armed men. 65 year old Edward Charles Morris is accused of shooting 61 year old Johnny Levings several times after Levings stepped in to defuse an argument.

   Morris was arrested for attempted 2nd Degree Murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

   41 year old Christopher Banks was issued a misdemeanor summons for discharging his firearm several times in the air hoping to stop the argument.

