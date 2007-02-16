Goodbye, FEMA Trailer

February 16, 2007

Reported by Jordan Sandler

Tammy Bellar's packing up, and moving out. It's been a long year for her and her two teenagers, living in a FEMA trailer.

But today's a new day. Through the help of Project Build a Future, the Bellar's are moving out of the trailer, and into a brand new home.

Project Build a Future is a local faith based organization, who is helping low income individuals into home ownership.

"Basically what we're doing to the community is building hundred-thousand dollar homes, that we can turn around and sell for seventy-thousands dollars," says executive director of Project Build a Future Nicole Miller. "We're able to bring together the partners that lower our costs, that bring principle reduction and down-paying assistance to the family."

For Project Build a Future, Tammy's home is their second completed project, and their first since Hurricane Rita. But for Tammy:

"It means the world to us. We are so proud, we are so blessed, we are just ecstatic about everything. This is a dream come true to us."

And Project Build a Future's looking to make more dreams come true. Across the street from Tammy's new home on Louisiana Avenue, just south of the I-10, three more houses are set to be built.

"It's made a huge difference for the Bellar's, but it's also going to make a huge difference in this community," says Miller. "It's going to make a huge difference in one step forward in beautifying the area and showing pride in the community, in an area we think will be changing and improving as the years go on."