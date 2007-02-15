The Volunteers of Allen Parish's "HOPE Center" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Volunteers of Allen Parish's "HOPE Center"

Date:  February 15, 2007
Reported by:  John Bridges

   On any given morning, you'll find a dedicated group of Reeves and Ragley residents doing what they do best: helping people. They're volunteers for the H.O.P.E. Center, which stands for  "Helping Our People to Excel."   They distribute food and clothing to those in need. 

  "They are so surprised that anyone would come and do this," says Linda Himel.   "We come into work and they want to know,  'Why do you do this? You don't get paid for it. There's no reason for you to be here,' except God wants us to be here."

  They find an assembly line system works best.

  "We have it set up where we start down at one end with an empty box and putting 3 or 4 items of each kind," says William Sumrall.
 
   In the Clothes Closet, you can choose anything off the rack, free. Pearl Airhart is a volunteer in the closet.  

   "There is no need for anyone to go without warm clothes in the wintertime and clothes in the summertime. I wish we would have had this when I was growing up. I grew up in the depression."

   The HOPE Center was especially busy after the hurricanes.   Organizer June Reeves says in the months immediately following Rita and Katrina, close to 100 thousand pounds of food was distributed.

   For more information on the HOPE Center, call 337-725-6536. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly