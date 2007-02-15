Taking Education to a Higher Level - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Taking Education to a Higher Level

February 15, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Dr. Rose Duhon-Sells, a native of Churchpoint, was McNeese State University's first black PhD professor, teaching from 1979 - 1989. Dr. Duhon-Sells then worked at Southern University at New Orleans as the Dean of the College of Education before returning back to McNeese in 1993. In 2002, she decided to accept a job as the Vice President of Academic affairs at Southern University at New Orleans and remains there today.

During her education career, Dr. Duhon-Sells received many honors, including the World Council for Curriculum and Instruction Educator Award. She has also been recognized by the NAACP for her community services and educational contributions with their leadership award. As if this wasn't enough, Dr. Duhon-Sells was the founder and president for the National Association for Peace Education and served as the first black president of the Association of Teacher Educators.

Dr. Duhon-Sells has published 29 books, with her newest one coming out this April. She says that in her books, she tries to identify problems that children are facing in schools and provide some possible solutions.

KPLC celebrates, Dr. Rose Duhon-Sells, for today's Moment in Black History.

 

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly