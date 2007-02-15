Taking Education to a Higher Level

February 15, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Dr. Rose Duhon-Sells, a native of Churchpoint, was McNeese State University's first black PhD professor, teaching from 1979 - 1989. Dr. Duhon-Sells then worked at Southern University at New Orleans as the Dean of the College of Education before returning back to McNeese in 1993. In 2002, she decided to accept a job as the Vice President of Academic affairs at Southern University at New Orleans and remains there today.

During her education career, Dr. Duhon-Sells received many honors, including the World Council for Curriculum and Instruction Educator Award. She has also been recognized by the NAACP for her community services and educational contributions with their leadership award. As if this wasn't enough, Dr. Duhon-Sells was the founder and president for the National Association for Peace Education and served as the first black president of the Association of Teacher Educators.

Dr. Duhon-Sells has published 29 books, with her newest one coming out this April. She says that in her books, she tries to identify problems that children are facing in schools and provide some possible solutions.

KPLC celebrates, Dr. Rose Duhon-Sells, for today's Moment in Black History.