Frank Pryce - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Frank Pryce

Reported by John Bridges

Frank Pryce says his family's pharmacy has come a long way since 1908, when his grandfather started the business.

Pryce says about his grandfather, "He was one of the first phamacists in the area. He was a doctor and pharmacist. At this same corner, because of segregation. He would do minor surgeries. He would take out your tonsils and give you ice cream and send you home."

Pryce's still carries some of the old fashioned remedies they carried years ago like Black Draught, Three Sixes, and Father John's. Nowadays, Pryce certainly doesn't do surgeries, and he says the computer is something he can't do without.

Pryce says, "It makes a big difference. People don't like to keep up with the bottles and they'll go five minutes describing what they had. It's easier to catch on to the number."

The main thing Pryce's pharmacy has been to this neighborhood is a gathering place. Pryce says, "You learn a lot. You learn how people think. If they need some change in direction you nudge them in that direction."

And that's how Frank Pryce is making a difference in Southwest, Louisiana.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly