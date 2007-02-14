Don't Mess with My "Toot-Toot" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Don't Mess with My "Toot-Toot"

February 14, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

American R&B, zydeco, and soul musician, Rockin' Sidney was born in Lebeau, Louisiana as Sidney Semien in 1938, while in his teens, Rockin' Sidney began playing multiple instruments professionally and made his first R&B-styled recording.

In 1982, Sidney recorded his first true zydeco record, "Give Me a Good Time Woman".  Two years later, he released "My Zydeco Shoes Got the Zydeco Blues", which included the track "My Toot Toot". This song became a local jukebox hit, and soon regional radio stations began playing it regularly. This single became a grass-root smash, selling over one million copies and even winning a grammy award.

Rockin' Sidney remained one of zydeco's most notable artists, establishing his own record label, and touring regularly until his death in 1998.

KPLC celebrates Sidney "Rockin' Sidney" Semien for today's Moment in Black History.

