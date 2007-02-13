Tornado Skips Through Acadiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tornado Skips Through Acadiana

Hail and heavy winds skipped through Acadiana overnight, damaging homes and structures in southern Lafayette, Iberia and Saint Martin parishes, although there are no immediate reports of injury.      

One of the places hit was apparently Belaire subdivision in New Iberia, which was damaged January fourth by another storm.      

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies confirmed moderate damage to nine homes in south Lafayette Parish. No injuries were reported and no roads are being blocked.      

Shortly after midnight, Lafayette 9-1-1 reported a possible tornado that damaged homes near Verot School Road in Youngsville. Ten minutes later there were reports of further damage in the Broussard and Youngsville areas.      

The Saint Martin Parish Sheriff's office reported damage to roofs in the Breaux Bridge area from a tornado at about the same time large hail was reported at Catahoula, and shortly after large hail in Henderson.       

Also around that time, Iberia authorities reported a possible tornado touchdown in the vicinity of the Port of Iberia. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in New Iberia, Ville Platte and the Acadia Parish community of Richard.

