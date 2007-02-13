Honoring the Late Gerald "Wash" Washington

February 13, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Gerald Washington, a lifelong Westlake resident , was a city councilman for twelve years before being elected the city's first black mayor, but due to his untimely death, Washington was not able to serve his term. Those who knew "Wash", as they called him, said that he was a man who was passionate about his community and wanted to turn this "one city" into "one team". Here's what a few people had to say about "Wash".

Ann Thomas syas, "It made no difference if they were old, young, white, or black. He was there for every single one."

Leward Montgomery reflects, "He was so outgoing with everybody. A loveable guy."

Hal McMillin remembers 'Wash" as "... a tremendous guy. I tell you what, he's gonna be sorely missed in southwest Louisiana."

Washington was also a retiree from Conoco Incorporated and a Vietnam war veteran. Many say that even though he may be gone, the legacy he leaves behind will live on and that's why we celebrate the Westlake's late mayor-elect Gerald "Wash" Washington for today's Moment in Black History.