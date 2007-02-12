Lake Charles Based Helicopter Crew Missing In Gulf

From the Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Today, The U-S Coast Guard is searching for two airmen after the helicopter they were on crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. It was about 50 miles south of Mulberry Island in Vermilion Parish.

The helicopter, an E-C 120 owned by Era Helicopters of Lake Charles, crashed during a landing attempt on a production platform at about 8-30 a-m.

