Cuttin' Up for Decades - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cuttin' Up for Decades

February 12, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

As KPLC celebrates Black History Month, we are profiling African-American people in the community who have a unique story to tell.  Today, we introduce you to one Lake Charles man that has been cutting hair...and cutting up for 52 years.

Nathan Thibodeaux got his start in his father's barber shop more than five decades ago.  Thibodeaux's Barber Shop on Enterprise Boulevard first opened in 1939, and the business has grown through the years as customers come into the shop from more than just a haircut or an old-fashioned shave.

The clippers at Thibodeaux's Barber Shop don't see much down time.  "I do a little bit of all of 'em. I've got a few preachers, got a few lawyers, a few doctors...I've got a few liars," Nathan says as he lets out his trademark laugh.

You can bet that there's always laughter and stories spanning decades inside these walls.  As Nathan trims what hair is left on an older customer's head he says, "One day he came in and got mad at me.  He said, 'Hey man, give me a flat top.'  I said, 'I can't give you a flat top...I ain't got nothing to flatten."

Whether it's the fun atmosphere, or the sheer talent of this one-man barber shop, business has been good through the 68 years this shop has been open....that is minus the days of the afro.

Nathan says, "The 'fro ran all the barbers out of business.  Not too many of us survived."

Thibodeaux's though, has made it through decades of changes in the Lake Area, but one thing that hasn't really changed is the "regular" customer base.  Thibodeaux's Barber Shop has so many regulars that their families know exactly where to find them during the week.

Colphis Guillory is a regular customer at Thibodeaux's.  His daughter, who is a nurse, checks his blood sugar each day.  When the diabetic Colphis headed out for an hour, his family knew just where to look.  His daughter says, "I had to come find my patient. He escaped from me."  Colphis says, "You know I've been coming here for a long time when they know where to look for me."

Although Nathan misses his father who began the business, he says keeping it alive keeps his memories fresh inside the shop.  Nathan says, "He did pretty well...so I just wanted to do the same thing and enjoy it."

If you have any suggestions for a Black History Month profile piece, click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • birthday

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Sunrise Birthday: April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:11:30 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy Birthday to our Sunrise Birthdays! Terella Montgomery 62 Hank Broodkoorn Hannah Warren 2 Jackie Guillory Joelle Grayson 13 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly