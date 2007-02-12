Lawmakers will see a cut in pay

Lawmakers will see a cut in their daily pay when they meet in regular session beginning April 30th.

House Clerk Alfred "Butch" Speer says the daily allowance for lawmakers is pegged to the travel costs and hotel room rates of federal employees who stay overnight in Baton Rouge.

Lawmakers are getting paid 138 dollars from the start of the present federal fiscal year on October first through March 31st. From April 1st through June 30th, the per diem is 124 dollars, and from July 1st through the end of the fiscal year September 30th, the rate goes back to 138 dollars.

This year, lawmakers are scheduled to meet for 45 days in a 60-day period and will be paid for all 60 days unless they end early. Legislators who attend committee meetings before April 1st and after June 30th will be paid 138 dollars a day. At the lower rate during the session, the state will spend about 1.07 million dollars for per diem, excluding mileage or travel expenses from their homes.