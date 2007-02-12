The "Baby Face" of Basketball - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The "Baby Face" of Basketball

February 12, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Following his graduation from Dequincy High School in 1972, Robert Paige attended Houston Baptist College. There, he was an exceptional basketball player.

After graduation in 1976, Paige joined the world renowned Harlem Globetrotters where he earned the nickname "Baby Face". When playing locally, Paige would bring his teammates to his parents' home for homecooked gumbo. After playing with the Globetrotters for ten years, "Baby Face" retired and is now a teacher and lay minister in Houston, Texas.

KPLC celebrates Robert "Baby Face" Paige for today's Moment in Black History.

 

