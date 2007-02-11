Playground Tragedy Gets School Board's Attention

February 11, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Over the past two weeks safety concerns have risen at Singer High School following the playground tragedy that nearly took six year old Carlie Pierce's life. Singer High Pre-K Teacher Tiffany Burnett took those concerns to the Beauregard Parish School Board Thursday night.

"It was just one of those things that I felt compelled to do. I love my students and always want what's best for them. It didn't look like anyone else was going to say anything and somebody needed to," said Burnett.

Nearly two weeks after the accident a temporary fence remains between the elementary's playground and the high school's shop area. However, it appears the school board has purchased the material to put up a permanent cyclone fence. We were curious how much this type of fence would cost. We contacted Stine Lumber Company and learned that a complete cyclone fence one hundred feet in length would total 550 dollars. That's cheap considering the Beauregard Parish School Board has millions of dollars at its disposal.

"It's sad that it had to take a tragedy to get something to happen, but it is happening now. I don't know why it took so long. I can't answer that. That's a question for the higher authorities," said Burnett.

Burnett says now that they have the attention of the school board they plan to keep it. "We hope that this push they are doing right now to fix everything keeps on happening," said Burnett. "We don't want them to forget about us. They are thinking about us right now and they are doing stuff for us, lets keep it that way!"

Burnett says this has motivated her to see more change and tells us she plans to make a run for the Beauregard Parish School Board.

Meanwhile, we're told Carlie Pierce is on the road to recovery at Shreveport's LSU Hospital. If you would like to help with her medical expenses you can make a donation to any area Chase Bank.