Truck Collides With Train

February 10, 2007

Reported By: Danica Abraham & Lee Peck

The accident involving one vehicle happened before 7:30 p.m. and shut down Houston River Road at Anthony Ferry Road.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office tells 7 News the driver of a truck failed to stop while the train was already in the process of crossing. The impact of the collision knocked three of the train's box cars in the nearby Calcasieu River. No word yet on what the train was carrying, but we're told haz-mat crews are on the scene assessing the situation.

No injuries were reported. At this time we do not know what the driver of the truck is being charged with nor if alcohol was a factor. We'll of course bring you more information when it becomes available.