How Do Parents Pick A Good Day Care? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

How Do Parents Pick A Good Day Care?

February 9, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

With so many dual income families these says, many kids spend a lot of time at day care facilities while mom and dad are at work.   How do parents know if they are choosing a good "day-care?"  State leaders have just implemented a new program that may take the guess work out of this often stressful process. 

Children are arguably one of our most valued commodities, this is why making sure a child goes to a quality day care is such a priority for working parents.   Jennifer Conner, the owner of Apple Tree Kids Incorporated Child Development Center in Sulphur understands the concerns parents have.   Conner said, "A parent really has no idea what goes on here while we are here."

Louisiana recently launched the quality child care rating system.   The Bayou state is now one of just a few states to tackle this issue.   Besides rating day care centers, the new program provides training and explains how the rating system works.   Conner said, "They will actually have outside observers come into our class rooms and do an unbiased grading."  Day care centers will be graded on programming, staff qualifications, administration practices, and family and community involvement.

Not all day care centers will be rated under the new system.   At this point only day care centers that receive state funding are allowed to participate in this new program.   According to organizers with the quality child-care rating system, the state is considering expanding the program to include privately run day care centers.   If you are a child care provider and want more information on this program, call (866) 374 9460.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly