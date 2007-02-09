Driver Caught Unexpectedly

If you think there are already enough distracted drivers, here's another one.

Lake Charles Police arrested a Ragley man after he got caught engaging in a lewd act while he was driving.

Police were called to the 1700 block of East Prien Lake Rd. after a caller saw a man performing a sexual act behind the wheel.

The caller followed the man, providing information until police arrived.

53 year old Randy Fawcett was arrested for obscenity and placed in jail.