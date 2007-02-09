Stabbing Suspect on the Loose

Lake Charles police are looking for Kenneth Ray Bilbo Jr. (AKA Kenny Boo).

Police have obtained an Attempted 2nd Degree Murder warrant for 29 year old Bilbo in connection with a stabbing that occured in October of 2006 at a Lake Charles housing project.

Bilbo is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where Bilbo is located, should contact Lake Charles Police at 911.

We'll have more information on today's newscasts, Live at Five, 7News at Six and Nightcast.