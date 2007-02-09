Body Identified in Lake Charles Homicide

February 9, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

There are new developments today in the murder of a Lake Charles man. Lake Charles Police have identified the body found on Tuesday as 54-year-old Daniel G. Kennedy, Jr. of 109 South Louisiana Avenue.

Kennedy was found in his residence late Tuesday night by a friend. Sergeant Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department says they are not releasing the cause of death at this time, but he says they do have some leads.

"We have some promising leads that we are pursuing," says Kraus, "We are trying to determine who was at the house and whether or not we can include or exclude them."

If you have any information in this case, contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311.