Local Assistant Principal Named Finalist for National Award

Leesville High School Assistant Principal Renita Davis has been named a finalist for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) National Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

The search for the National Assistant Principal of the Year began in late 2006 after each state principal's association selected its State Assistant Principal of the Year.

From this pool of state award winners, a panel of judges gathered in Washington, DC to select three national finalists. Davis is currently serving as the Louisiana State Assistant Principal of the Year. 

In order to be recognized as a State or National Assistant Principal of the Year, the honorees have to demonstrate success in collaborative leadership, curriculum instruction and assessment,  and personalization.

