Get in the Game with Joe Dumars

Frebruary 9, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Joe Dumars, a native of Shreveport, was an all-american basketball star at McNeese State University. After graduation in 1985, Dumars was drafted number 18 by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA draft. Dumars remained with the Pistons until he retired in 1999. During this time, he won two championships as a player in 1989 and 1990, was voted the 1989 most valuable player, and was selected to the all-star team six times. In his fourteen seasons with the Pistons, Dumars scored 16,401 points, handed out 4,612 assists, grabbed 2,203 rebounds, and recored 902 steals. According to Michael Jordan, Dumars was the best defender he faced in the NBA.

Since retirement, a golf tornament has been held in the past at the Lake Charles Country Club, where all proceeds went directly to the McNeese basketball program. Dumars is now the Detroit Pistons' President of Basketball Operations.

KPLC celebrates Joe Dumars for today's Moment in Black History.