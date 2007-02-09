Get in the Game with Joe Dumars - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Get in the Game with Joe Dumars

Frebruary 9, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Joe Dumars, a native of Shreveport, was an all-american basketball star at McNeese State University. After graduation in 1985, Dumars was drafted number 18 by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA draft. Dumars remained with the Pistons until he retired in 1999. During this time, he won two championships as a player in 1989 and 1990, was voted the 1989 most valuable player, and was selected to the all-star team six times. In his fourteen seasons with the Pistons, Dumars scored 16,401 points, handed out 4,612 assists, grabbed 2,203 rebounds, and recored 902 steals. According to Michael Jordan, Dumars was the best defender he faced in the NBA.

Since retirement, a golf tornament has been held in the past at the Lake Charles Country Club, where all proceeds went directly to the McNeese basketball program. Dumars is now the Detroit Pistons' President of Basketball Operations.

KPLC celebrates Joe Dumars for today's Moment in Black History.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly