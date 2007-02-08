Anna Nicole Smith Dies

A lawyer for Anna Nicole Smith says she has died. The lawyer says Smith collapsed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and was rushed to a south Florida hospital. She was 39 years old.

One year after she was Playboy's playmate of the year in 1993, the former topless dancer married elderly billionaire J. Howard Marshall. He died the following year, and she has since been involved in legal disputes over his estate.

A federal court awarded her 474 million dollars, but the ruling was later overturned. The U-S Supreme Court last year revived her case. As that fight continued, Smith drew constant tabloid attention amid her weight fluctuations and, last year, the sudden death of her 20-year-old son.

Her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe was played-up in her Guess jeans magazine ads, billboards and department store displays. Smith had a daughter who's now five months old -- and whose paternity remains a matter of dispute.