Norma Holloway Johnson: Saluting the Judge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Norma Holloway Johnson: Saluting the Judge

February 7, 2007

Reported by: Evan Johnson

Norma Holloway Johnson, who was born and raised Lake Charles, was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter as Chief Federal Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 1997. This made her the first black woman to ever serve in this position. During this time, Judge Johnson overseen one of the most most controversial cases, the Monica Lewinsky investigation. Before her appointment to the bench, Chief Judge Johnson served as a trial attorney with the civil division of the  Department of justice.

Johnson currently lives in the District of Columbia with her husband. There she is still active in many professional organizations. She serves on the board of the Governmental Leadership Development Council and also serves as a director of the Washington Bar Associaion, the National Association of Women Judges, and the National Association of Black Attorneys.

KPLC celebrates Chief Federal Judge Norma Holloway Johnson for today's Moment in Black History.

