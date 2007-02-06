Calcasieu Gains 9,000 People since Rita

February 6, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Despite sustaining heavy damage from Hurricane Rita, Calcasieu Parish has seen an overall population gain of more than 10,000 residents since the beginning of the decade, most of that coming since the storm, according to a report released Tuesday. A household survey in Calcasieu showed the parish has an estimated 189,768 residents, up from 179,030 found by the 2000 U.S. Census, the Louisiana Recovery Authority said.
The latest estimate shows about 9,000 more people in Calcasieu Parish than a similar survey conducted in 2005, the agency said.
Cameron Parish, where the brunt of long-term damage from Rita hit, has seen a drop of about 2,500 residents since the 2000 census, according to the latest household survey. That survey put Cameron's population at an estimated 7,403, down from 9,991 in the 2000 Census. Vermilion Parish, to the east of Cameron and Calcasieu, has seen a population gain of more than 5,000 since the Census, according to the new survey. That parish's population stands at an estimated 58,114, up from 53,040 in 2000, the LRA said. Household surveys were not conducted in Cameron and Vermilion parishes in 2005, the LRA said.
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him.
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident.
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.