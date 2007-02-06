Calcasieu Gains 9,000 People since Rita

February 6, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Despite sustaining heavy damage from Hurricane Rita, Calcasieu Parish has seen an overall population gain of more than 10,000 residents since the beginning of the decade, most of that coming since the storm, according to a report released Tuesday. A household survey in Calcasieu showed the parish has an estimated 189,768 residents, up from 179,030 found by the 2000 U.S. Census, the Louisiana Recovery Authority said.

The latest estimate shows about 9,000 more people in Calcasieu Parish than a similar survey conducted in 2005, the agency said.

Cameron Parish, where the brunt of long-term damage from Rita hit, has seen a drop of about 2,500 residents since the 2000 census, according to the latest household survey. That survey put Cameron's population at an estimated 7,403, down from 9,991 in the 2000 Census. Vermilion Parish, to the east of Cameron and Calcasieu, has seen a population gain of more than 5,000 since the Census, according to the new survey. That parish's population stands at an estimated 58,114, up from 53,040 in 2000, the LRA said. Household surveys were not conducted in Cameron and Vermilion parishes in 2005, the LRA said.