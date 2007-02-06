Bomb Threat All Clear

All is clear in the downtown area of Lake Charles after a bomb threat at the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office this morning.

Around 8:30am a maintenance employee found a cardboard, cube shaped box closed with duct tape and with a note. It was outside under a bench near the employee back entrance.

The state police bomb squad was called in and ultimately they detonated the box, so a loud boom could be heard in the downtown area.

Lake Charles police are investigating. District Attorney John Derosier expresses confidence they will figure out who is responsible and bring them to justice.

Employees have returned to work.