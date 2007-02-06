The First Black Woman in Politics

February 6, 2007

Reported by: Evan Jonhson

Doretha Combre was born in 1896 in Rosedale, Louisiana. She was influential in the integration of McNeese State University, Southwest Louisiana Technical School, and the public schools in Lake Charles. She later fought for integration statewide as president of the Louisiana State Conference of NAACP branches. In 1952, she became the first black woman in Lake Charles to enter politics by running to become a school board member. After Ms. Combre passed away, Riverside Elementary was renamed Doretha A. Combre Elementary in her honor.

