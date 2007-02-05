Hard Fought Homecoming - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hard Fought Homecoming

February 5, 2006
Reported by Vince Atkinson

Hurricane Rita is the story that just will not go away.   More than a year after the devastating storm, thousands of people are still not back home.   Now, some are asking if they will ever return, especially those people who live in Cameron Parish.   New flood plain restrictions and building codes have made the recovery process an expensive one.  

Monday night the Cameron Parish Police Jury asked state and FEMA officials if there is any leeway in the new and more stringent rules.   Cameron Parish residents asked questions, but they did not get the answers they were looking for.

Cameron Parish is slowly coming back after Hurricane Rita, but not as quickly as many had hoped.   Building permits are hard to obtain in the wake of Hurricane Rita's destruction.   Cameron Parish resident Jay Rutherford said, "We live here.   We choose to live here. We choose the danger. We choose the hazard because this is our home."  With new federal flood elevation requirements and building code restrictions, rebuilding in Cameron cost more than ever before.     

David Hiegel with FEMA said, "The flood insurance and the program and laws were designed so that the structures would survive the next flood."  The new rules come with few, if any significant exceptions.   The idea is to better prepaire the community for the next storm, but does not allow for the hardships the added cost residents are faceing during the rebuilding process.   

Cameron Parish residents are not giving up.   They are still asking FEMA for more clarification on these new rules and looking for ways to make the post Rita "home coming" more financially feasible.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly