Governor to Press Needs of State in Washington, D.C.

February 5, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Governor Kathleen Blanco will fly to the nation's capital to for a week-long lobbying effort on behalf of Louisiana and hurricane recovery.
Blanco will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
This is Washington Mardi Gras week, which is a series of parties and lobbying events focused on Louisiana.
Former Louisiana Senator John Breaux, now a lobbyist, will host a fund-raiser for the governor, who is running for re-election this fall.
Blanco will address the Democratic caucuses in the House and Senate. A spokesman says Blanco will hold as many one-on-one meetings as possible with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
At the top of her agenda: getting Congress to agree to cover the 10 percent match that local governments must pay toward rebuilding projects reimbursed by FEMA, changes in the Stafford Act that control FEMA programs and other recovery issues.
